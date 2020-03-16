Results from the Wednesday, March 11, bridge match in Effingham were:
63.56 Ann Lang – Brian Poelker
63.00 Dan Drake – Linda Heinkel
61.31 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk
60.19 Ronald Diehl – Larry Willenborg
57.94 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke
56.81 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick
55.13 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling
50.63 Nina Jackson – Randal Malone
46.13 Gary Goeckner – Chris Sehy
43.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts
39.00 Kris Bromm – Shirley Kessler
Results from the Thursday, March 12, bridge match in Effingham were:
7.50 Kris Bromm – Donna Swick
7.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner
5.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts
5.00 Nina Jackson – Sandra Hoover
4.50 Michael Ritchie – Stan Albin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.