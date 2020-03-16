Results from the Wednesday, March 11, bridge match in Effingham were:

63.56 Ann Lang – Brian Poelker

63.00 Dan Drake – Linda Heinkel

61.31 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk

60.19 Ronald Diehl – Larry Willenborg

57.94 Paul Hartke – Lois Hartke

56.81 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick

55.13 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling

50.63 Nina Jackson – Randal Malone

46.13 Gary Goeckner – Chris Sehy

43.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts

39.00 Kris Bromm – Shirley Kessler

Results from the Thursday, March 12, bridge match in Effingham were:

7.50 Kris Bromm – Donna Swick

7.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner

5.50 Barb Roberts – Chuck Roberts

5.00 Nina Jackson – Sandra Hoover

4.50 Michael Ritchie – Stan Albin

Tags

Recommended for you