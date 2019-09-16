Bridge results from the Thursday, Sept. 12, match in Effingham were:
21.50 Brenda Ketteman – Nina Jackson
16.00 Michael Ritchie – Lloyd Foster
15.50 Anna Sparling – Donna Swick
14.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner
14.00 Mel Willenborg – Marge Willenborg
8.50 Chuck Roberts – Barb Roberts
Bridge results from the Wednesday, Sept. 11, match in Effingham were:
68.50 Brian Poelker – Richard Brummer
60.00 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner
57.50 Ronald Diehl – M Sehy
56.00 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick
54.00 Jane Herman – William Herman
54.00 Larry Willenborg – C. Willenborg
52.50 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling
50.50 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk
45.50 Gary (Bo) Goersch – Linda Goersch
41.50 Nina Jackson – Linda Thomson
