Bridge results from the Thursday, Sept. 12, match in Effingham were:

21.50 Brenda Ketteman – Nina Jackson

16.00 Michael Ritchie – Lloyd Foster

15.50 Anna Sparling – Donna Swick

14.50 Gary Goeckner – Meg Goeckner

14.00 Mel Willenborg – Marge Willenborg

8.50 Chuck Roberts – Barb Roberts

Bridge results from the Wednesday, Sept. 11, match in Effingham were:

68.50 Brian Poelker – Richard Brummer

60.00 Chris Sehy – Gary Goeckner

57.50 Ronald Diehl – M Sehy

56.00 Eric Bizzell – Donna Swick

54.00 Jane Herman – William Herman

54.00 Larry Willenborg – C. Willenborg

52.50 Brenda Ketteman – Anna Sparling

50.50 Michael Ritchie – Daniel Hauk

45.50 Gary (Bo) Goersch – Linda Goersch

41.50 Nina Jackson – Linda Thomson

