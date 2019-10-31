Bridge results from the Wednesday, Oct. 30, match in Effingham were:
80.00 Brian Poelker - Richard Brummer
76.00 Michael Ritchie - Linda Thomson
70.50 Nina Jackson - Randal Malone
70.50 C. Willenborg - Larry Willenborg
70.00 Ronald Diehl - M Sehy
67.00 Chris Sehy - Gary Goeckner
67.00 David Stevens - William Morgan
64.00 Lois Hartke - Paul Hartke
64.00 Eric Bizzell - Donna Swick
63.50 Jane Herman - William Herman
62.50 Linda Heinkel - Lou Buennemeyer
55.00 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster
