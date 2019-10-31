Bridge results from the Wednesday, Oct. 30, match in Effingham were:

80.00 Brian Poelker - Richard Brummer

76.00 Michael Ritchie - Linda Thomson

70.50 Nina Jackson - Randal Malone

70.50 C. Willenborg - Larry Willenborg

70.00 Ronald Diehl - M Sehy

67.00 Chris Sehy - Gary Goeckner

67.00 David Stevens - William Morgan

64.00 Lois Hartke - Paul Hartke

64.00 Eric Bizzell - Donna Swick

63.50 Jane Herman - William Herman

62.50 Linda Heinkel - Lou Buennemeyer

55.00 Stan Albin - Lloyd Foster

