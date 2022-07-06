The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project over Moccasin Creek just over 3 miles south of Beecher City will close Illinois 128 beginning Monday, July 11.
A posted detour will direct traffic to use Illinois 33 and U.S. 40 through Effingham and Altamont. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. Benefits from the project include an improved driving surface and increasing the durability of the bridge deck.
Only local traffic will be permitted on Illinois 128 between Illinois 33 in Beecher City and U.S. 40 west of Altamont. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
