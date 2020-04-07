Weichert Realtors – Heart & Home announced its 2019 Office Award Winner.
The agents were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2019. These Weichert-affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 40 states at the year’s end.
Brian Henning was awarded the President’s Club. He is an agent with Weichert Realtors – Heart & Home, an independently owned and operated Weichert-affiliated office in Effingham.
“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless Realtors.”
