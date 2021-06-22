The Effingham County Sheriff's Office announced the recent promotion of Deputy Brandon Murray to sergeant.
In his new position, Murray will supervise a shift of Patrol Deputies, ensuring the quality of service, adherence to Sheriff's Office policy and standards, and reviewing police reports before they are submitted for record.
Murray is a United States Marine and rose to the rank of sergeant while he served from 2005 through 2011. He was a deputy in Shelby County for three years before he was hired as a Patrol Deputy in Effingham County in 2013. While a deputy in Effingham County, Murray served as an ILEAS SWAT Operator and Team Leader for four years and is now a Special Deputy United States Marshal on the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He is an Illinois Master Active Threat Instructor, an Adjunct Instructor for Lake Land College, and a Team Leader for Effingham City/County Special Response Team.
Murray is a 2009 graduate of Lake Land College with an associate degree in Administration of Justice. He is a 2010 Graduate of Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies. In 2011, Murray graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. He is also a 2019 graduate of the University of San Diego with a Master of Science in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership.
Brandon and his family reside in rural Effingham County.
“Sergeant Murray is a great example of a quiet professional. He is well educated, articulate and polite. You might never expect that he is such an expert in his chosen profession. He is our authority on high-risk threats and special tactics, and the work he does with the United States Marshals, getting the most dangerous offenders off the streets, helps make all of us a little safer. He never seeks any credit for himself, but I know we are lucky to have him here. Please join me in congratulating Sergeant Murray on his promotion,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
