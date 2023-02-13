Brad Jansen recognized as Teammate of the Year by AGRI-SEARCH

AGRI-SEARCH recognized Brad Jansen of Effingham as Teammate of the Year.
Brad was chosen by his peers based on his positive attitude, willingness to step in and assist and encourage teammates, and his ability to collaborate with all team members. He has the ability to quickly learn and is always willing to teach new ideas and technology to teammates.
"Brad has reenergized the team and brought the need for teamwork to the forefront. He brings people together to achieve the common goal and lift the company to a higher level. We are very proud to have Brad as a key member and contributor to our team’s success at AGRI-SEARCH. He is a dedicated team player and an exceptional professional who enjoys providing the high level of customer service that AGRI-SEARCH strives to achieve," said Dave Allen, AGRI-SEARCH President.
AGRI-SEARCH is an agricultural recruiting company. They are hired by agricultural companies in the United States to help them build successful teams, and they help candidates reach their career goals.
