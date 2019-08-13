Boos thanks interns with luncheon

John Boos & Co. held a luncheon for its summer interns as a thank you for their hard work and dedication over the summer.
The 16 interns ranged from high school to college students and worked various job duties throughout the corporate facility, outlet store, metal plant and wood plant. President Joe Emmerich led the group with conversations about what they learned during their internship, where they see themselves in five years, and welcomed them back for future career opportunities.
When asked what they learned about their internship, Retail Marketing Assistant Intern Avery Elder said, "I learned about all areas of John Boos as a company, but the most influential thing I learned during this internship was that it never hurts to ask questions you think could benefit someone or something. I was presented with many learning opportunities, eye-opening experiences, and marketing projects because I was able to ask questions and receive fantastic answers from the people at this company."
The luncheon was held by John Boos & Co. President Joe Emmerich and VP of Operations Todd Probst.
