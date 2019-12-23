In keeping with the holiday spirit, and in hopes that hearts would be touched and nourishment spread, John Boos & Co.’s team focused their attention on gratitude and giving back to the community this holiday season.
An advent calendar was distributed encouraging employees to participate in the Effingham Catholic Charities Food Drive from Dec. 1 – 23. A designated food item was collected each day.
Tote after tote was eagerly filled with food pantry items such as cereal, fruit, pasta, soup, granola bars, etc. over 10 large totes of food was collected on the first week alone, thanks to the giving spirits of the employees. All collections were delivered weekly to Catholic Charities.
Something so fundamental as having food on the table seems like a basic necessity that should be met, however, we all know someone or a family who has fell on hard times and are in need of a meal. Hunger does not discriminate; all ages can be affected. This is where the Effingham Community comes together to give back and help those in need.
“Donations are very important,” informs Nickie Farris, Food Pantry Manager. “Especially at this time of year. Our goal is that everyone receives a ham for their holiday meal which depletes our budget. The rest of the fixings and food for the entire week comes from our gracious community. There is no way we can do what we do without the kindness of others. These donations are very impactful. The recipients of the meals are extremely grateful, so much that we witness tears of thanks.”
President Joe Emmerich sincerely thanks everyone on the John Boos team and their families for their generosity in helping those in need this Holiday Season.
“Our employees are so very generous when it comes to helping each other," he said. "A true blessing of each other to build up the Body of Christ, learning each day to be better disciples.”
