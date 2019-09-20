A book launch party is planned for hometown girl Leslie (Ard) Koester, who has had her first book published. The book party will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lexington Inn, 1604 W. Fayette in Effingham.
"The Antics of Rose" has a five star rating at Amazon, and signed copies will be available for purchase at the party or, if you have already purchased a copy, bring it and Leslie will be happy to sign it for you. There will be a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses, and the tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. You need not be present to win. Tickets are $1 each or or six for $5. Snacks will also be available.
Leslie will also be interviewed around 9 a.m. by Gayle Willison on her Morning Show on Tuesday, Sept. 24, station 95.7.
Leslie is a 1991 graduate of Effingham High School and a 2011 graduate of Lake Land College, certified in Medical Transcription and Medical Coding. She has been employed as a Senior Electronic Customer Advocate with Blue Cross/Blue Shield for eight years.
For more information or to buy raffle tickets visit facebook.com/leslie.koester.1297
