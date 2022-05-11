Effingham native Joyce A. Mitchell has written a book celebrating the Vonderheide farm and dairy near Stewardson.
“Six Sons to Carry My Casket: The Vonderheide Family in Shelby and Effingham Counties” tells the history of Anton “Tony” Vonderheide and his farm south of Stewardson. Tony and Kate Fromme Vonderheide moved to this property about 1905.
“This book may appeal to those with dairy farming ancestors who’d like to know about earlier processes, as well as those interested in the history of Stewardson, Shumway and Effingham, the communities in which the Vonderheides lived, worshiped and worked,” Mitchell said,
Kate Fromme had grown up near Sigel, and her family’s history is included. The Fromme farm was near Illinois Central’s Four Mile Tank. Education in the one-room schools and other anecdotes about rural and small-town life in the 1910s through the 1960s are featured.
The book will be released Saturday, July 2, at St. Mary’s Church, Shumway. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church parish hall. The deadline for orders is May 22.
The cost per book is $20, plus shipping if needed for those who cannot attend the distribution. Contact Mitchell at olathemitchell@att.net or 913-390-0593 to order.
This is Mitchell’s second family history, the first being “By George! The Meyers of Green Creek, Illinois,” published in 2010.
