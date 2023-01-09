The Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order on West Austin from South Park Street to South Fourth Street, on South Fourth from West Eiche to West Kagay and on Eiche Avenue from Fourth Street to 208 East Eiche on both sides of all streets.
Boil Order
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Austin Wittenberg leads WSS to victory over Neoga
- Altamont man found dead in motel; coroner says cause appears to be natural
- Stewardson man sentenced to 26 years for attempted murder
- Latest trends showcased at bridal expo in Effingham
- HOME COOKING: Altamont wins rebounding, turnover battle; Jahraus scores 24 in win over Dieterich
- Feds charge Mode man with producing child porn
- Effingham and Gas Stations: Part 2
- 01-04-23 Shelby County Property Transfers
- UPDATE: Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
- Letter to the Editor: 'Abortion capital' not something to be proud of in Illinois
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Stay up to date on COVID-19
Get Breaking News
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.