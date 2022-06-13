Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break. Generous blood and platelet donors are critically important in ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate through June 30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Neoga
June 14 — Noon-5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave
Toledo
June 29 — 1-5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Dieterich
June 21 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Hall, 303 E. Section
Effingham
June 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 18 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 25 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
June 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 30 — 12:15-:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
June 29 — 12-5 p.m., Teutopolis Community-sponsored, 210 South Pearl
Saint Elmo
June 20 — 1-5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US 40
Sainte Marie
June 27 — 2-6 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
