Red Cross
Right now, the Red Cross needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Clay City
Aug. 8 — 1-5 p.m., Clay City Christian Church, 907 South Main Street
Flora
Aug. 2 — 1-5 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 601 E. 12th St.
Aug. 10 — Noon-5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane
Effingham
July 31 — Dieterich Bank, 300 Sur Woods Dr., Effingham, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Aug. 1 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 3 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 5 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 10 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 12 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Saint Elmo
Aug. 14 — 1-5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 U.S. 40
Newton
Aug. 3 — Noon-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
ImpactLife
Quad Graphics will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at 420 Industrial Avenue, inside Conference Room B.
Effingham Event Center will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife at 1-800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70855 to locate the Quad Graphics drive and 70751 to locate the Effingham Event Center drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 19 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
