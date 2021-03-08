Blood supplies continue to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors. Those who donate March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
The Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
March 22 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street.
Greenup
March 31 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Effingham
March 16 — 12:15-45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
March 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 20 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 24 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 25 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 27 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
March 29 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Newton
March 28 — 7-11:30 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
