Blood supplies continue to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors. Those who donate March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

The Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.

Louisville

March 22 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street.

Greenup

March 31 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Effingham

March 16 — 12:15-45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

March 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 20 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 24 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 25 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 27 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

March 31 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

March 29 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

Newton

March 28 — 7-11:30 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

