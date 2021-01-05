The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give through Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Louisville
Jan. 25 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Effingham
Jan. 6 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 7 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 9 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 16 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 19 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 23 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Jan. 27 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
Jan. 25 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Kinmundy
Jan. 22 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
Shelbyville
Jan. 21 — 12-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th
Jan. 22 — 2:30-7 p.m., Shelbyville Fire Department, 110 N Heinlein Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.