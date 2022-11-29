Red Cross
The American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. All donors who come to give blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 gift card by email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
Dec. 15 — Noon-5 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Greenup
Dec. 5 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Dec. 13 — 1-5:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave
Altamont
Dec. 7 — 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Dieterich
Dec. 13 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
Nov. 30 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 1 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 3 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 6 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 7 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 8 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 9 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave
Dec. 10 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 13 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 14 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 15 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Saint Elmo
Dec. 15 — 1-5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US – 40
Newton
Dec. 1 — 1-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Dec. 5 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Dec. 9 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
ImpactLife
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 503 N. Maple, inside the Education Center, use the Pre-surgical entrance
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Oct. 18 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America or a tree planted.
