The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. All those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Greenup
June 3 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
June 16 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Effingham
May 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 3 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 6 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 8 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Culvers, 1510 W Fayette Ave
June 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 10 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 13 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 17 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 19 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Dental, 1200 Network Centre Drive
Mason
June 8 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Brownstown
June 2 — 2-6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 421 South College Avenue
Saint Elmo
June 15 — 2-6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40
Newton
June 11 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Sainte Marie
June 14 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Stewardson
June 2 — 2-6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
