The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Dieterich
May 20 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
May 16 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 19 — 12:15 -6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 26 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 26 — 1-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
May 27 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 30 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Newton
May 24 — 7-11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.