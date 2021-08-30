Red Cross
While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Sept. 2 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 3 — 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Dan Hecht Chevrolet-showroom, South Route 45
Sept. 4 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 7 – 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 8 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 9 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 10 — 1–5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Sept. 11 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 14 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 15 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave. inside the Banquet Room
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before July 22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. All donors receive a voucher for either a retro-style T-shirt or a $5 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Lowe's, Starbucks or Walmart.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, including HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, as well as Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
