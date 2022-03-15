Red Cross
For a limited time, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
At the same time, the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation. In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program. With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory, where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
All who come to give blood or platelets in March will get a $10 e-gift card. Plus, donors will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California, when you come to give March 1-31. The package includes two tickets to 2022 MLB All-Star Saturday, the 2022 Home Run Derby and the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations (July 16-20, 2022), plus a $750 gift card for expenses.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 16-31:
Louisville
March 29, 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
March 30, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Effingham
March 16: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 17: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 19: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 22: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 23: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 24: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 26: 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 29: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
March 30: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
March 31: 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
March 28: 1-5 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Wendelin
March 28: 1:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
ImpactLife
Beecher City will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at 438 E. IL ‑33, at Beecher City High School. Donor bus will be on the north side of the school.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70755 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 28 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks or Walmart and also have a tree planted in their name to support reforestation efforts.
