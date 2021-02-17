Community Blood Services of Illinois is the exclusive supplier of blood and blood products to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Clay County Hospital, Carle Foundation Hospital, as well as most all the hospitals in Central and Southern Illinois.
Those wishing to donate are asked to make an appointment by calling 217-367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org. All donors are required to wear a mask.
Effingham area blood drives:
- Monday, March 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Altamont at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (ELCA) in the Parish Hall, 2293 E US HWY 40
- Monday, March 15, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Sigel at St. Michael's Church in the gym, 200 Church Street
- Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dan Hecht Chevrolet, 2400 S. Banker Street in Effingham
- Monday, March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in the Auditorium, 503 N. Maple St. Donors should enter the hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital, as the hospital's front entrance remains closed at this time.
- Monday, March 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave.
- Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, 200 S. Cedar St., Shelbyville, Bloodmobile in west parking lot
- Friday, March 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Beecher City High School, 438 E. IL-33, Bloodmobile
