The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Following is a list of area blood donation opportunities.
Flora
April 14 — 2-6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Louisville
April 8 — 2-6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 East 1st Avenue
Neoga
April 12 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Altamont
April 5 — 2-6 p.m., Altamont First Baptist Church, 102 First Baptist Drive
Effingham
April 1 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 2 — 12:30-4 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
April 3 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 7 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 10 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Kinmundy
April 11 — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
