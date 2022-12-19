Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room. Donors who last gave blood on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to give at this drive.
Effingham Event Center will host another blood drive on Friday, Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors who last gave blood on or before Nov. 4 are eligible to give at this drive.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drives. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either a $20 e-gift card or a donation on their behalf to Feeding America or planting a tree in their name.
