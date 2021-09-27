Effingham Event Center
The Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave. inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 16 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a retro-style T-shirt or a $5 gift card.
Holy Cross Church of Wendelin
The American Red Cross will have a blood donation opportunity at Holy Cross Church of Wendelin Parish hall, 5782 Ingraham Lane, Newton, Sunday, Oct. 10 from 7 to 11 a.m.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter HolyCrossWendelin to schedule an appointment.
