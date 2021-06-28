Red Cross
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Effingham
June 30 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 1 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 3 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 6 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 7 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2–6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
July 8 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 10 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 13 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 14 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen; 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 15 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
July 6 — 1–6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, ontact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before May 17 are eligible to give at this drive.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a long-sleeve quarter zip pullover or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Dunkin Donuts, Lowe's, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.
