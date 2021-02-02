Community Blood Services of Illinois is hosting the following blood drives in Effingham. Donors are required to make an appointment by calling 217-367-2202 or on www.bloodcenter.org. All donors are required to wear a mask.
- Monday, Feb. 15, 1-4:30 p.m, Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave.
- Tuesday, Feb. 16, 12:30-5:30 p.m., HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Auditorium, 503 N. Maple St. Donors should enter the hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital, as the hospital’s front entrance remains closed at this time.
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2-5 p.m., St. Anthony Church, 101 E. Virginia Ave., Bloodmobile in the parking lot
