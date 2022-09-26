Red Cross
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Greenup
Oct. 6 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Oct. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Neoga High School, 790 East 7th Street
Effingham
Sept. 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 1 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 4 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct 5 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 6 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 8 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 11 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 12 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 13 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 15 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Newton
Oct. 6 — Noon-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Oct. 14 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
ImpactLife
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 503 N. Maple, inside the Auditorium; use the Pre‑surgical entrance. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 16 are eligible to give at this drive.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive.
St. Anthony High School will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 304 E. Roadway Ave., inside the cafeteria. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 17 are eligible to give at this drive.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70749 to locate the drive.
Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for either a n e-gift card redeemable at one of multiple retailers (Target, Walmart, Amazon, Lowe's etc) or a mug with your blood type on it.
