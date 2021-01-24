The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Clay City
Feb. 10 — 1-5 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street
Greenup
Feb. 3 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Feb. 10 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Dieterich
Feb. 9 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
Feb. 1 — 1-6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 4 —12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 6 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Feb. 13 — 7:45 a.m. -2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Newton
Feb. 11 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Jan. 31 — 7-11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin Parish Hall, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Shelbyville
Feb. 3 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., First Assembly of God, 108 S. Oak St
Strasburg
Feb. 3 — 2-6 p.m., Strasburg Community, S Stasburg Street
