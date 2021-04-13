Red Cross
During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Clay City
April 29 — 1-5 p.m., Clay City United Methodist Church, 412 South Main Street
Flora
April 22 — 1-6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Dieterich
April 20 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
April 17 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 19 — 1-6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
April 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 24 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 27 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
April 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
April 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
April 27 — Noon-6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Saint Elmo
April 19 — 2-6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US – 40
Newton
April 30 — 1-6 p.m., New Beginnings Church, 8622 South Highway 130
Community Blood Services
Blood drives and donor centers are safe environments and are essential to health care facilities. Donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables.
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Community Blood Services of Illinois (CBSI) are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, April 20, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in St. Anthony’s Auditorium, located at 503 North Maple Street in Effingham. Donors should enter the hospital through the Pre-Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital.
All donors must make an appointment, no walk-ins. To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodcenter.org or call 217-367-2202. All donors will be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID. The last date for donors to have given previously to be eligible for this drive is Feb. 23.
All donors will receive a voucher to redeem for socks or a gift card.
A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at bloodcenter.org/donate/donor/requirements-faq.
