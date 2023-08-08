The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.
Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Toledo
Aug. 28 — 1-5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Dieterich
Aug. 30 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich High School, 205 S. Pine
Effingham
Aug. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 17 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 19 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 21 — 1-5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Aug. 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 24 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 26 — 7:45-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Aug. 31 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Mason
Aug. 22 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
Aug. 29 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Farina
Aug. 21 — 1-5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Sainte Marie
Aug. 21 — 2-6 p.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
