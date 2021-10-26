With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. But hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In honor of the new series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," those who come to give Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii. The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Flora
Nov. 5 — 1-5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Nov. 12 — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Flora High School, 600 South Locust
Toledo
Nov. 1 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Altamont
Nov. 9 — 2-6 p.m., VFW, 302 W. Cumberland
Effingham
Nov. 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 6 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 13 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 18 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 19 — 1-6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 20 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Nov. 2 — Noon-6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.