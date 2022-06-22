As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 15:
Flora
July 15 — 1-5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Toledo
June 29 — 1-5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Effingham
June 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 25 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
June 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 2 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 7 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 9 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 12 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 14 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
July 15 — 12-5 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
Teutopolis
June 29 — 12-5 p.m., Teutopolis Community-sponsored, 210 South Pearl
July 5 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Brownstown
July 7 — 1-5 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd
Sainte Marie
June 27 — 2-6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
