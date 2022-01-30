ImpactLife
There is an urgent need for all donations and blood types, especially Type O, AB and all types for platelets.
There is no deferral for COVID-19 vaccinations currently being administered in the U.S. and donors are not required to show status. Learn more about our donor eligibility and Coronavirus Pandemic Response. Face masks and appointments are required. Same-day appointments can be made, call 800-747-5401.
Upcoming Effingham Area Blood Drives:
February
Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in the Auditorium, use the Pre-surgical entrance
Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church, a donor bus in the parking lot
Monday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Effingham Event Center
March
Tuesday, March 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in the Auditorium, use the Pre-surgical entrance
Monday, March 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Altamont on U.S. Hwy 40
Monday, March 14, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael's Church in the school gym in Sigel
Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dan Hecht Chevrolet
Monday, March 21, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Effingham Event Center
