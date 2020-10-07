The American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Neoga
Oct. 20 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Dieterich
Oct. 15 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
Oct. 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 17 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 20 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 22 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct 27 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 27 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Oct. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 28 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson
Oct. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
Oct. 19 — 1:30-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
Oct 19 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Newton
Oct. 16 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Sainte Marie
Oct. 18 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Sigel
Oct. 22 — 2-7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
