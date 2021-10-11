Red Cross
The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types – especially type O − to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Plus, all those who come to give through Oct. 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Red Cross is reminding donors of the importance of blood to those undergoing treatment. According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 1.9 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. this year, and more than 281,000 of those individuals will have breast cancer.
Patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Effingham
Oct. 16 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 19 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 20 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 21 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 23 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 25 — 1–6 p.m., Effingham County Humane Society, 12073 N 1000th Rd.
Oct. 26 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 27 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 28 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2–6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Oct. 30 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
Oct. 18 — 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Saint Elmo
Oct. 18 — 9 a.m.–2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Sainte Marie
Oct. 25 — 2–6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Kinmundy
Oct. 24 — 8 a.m.–noon, Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street
ImpactLife
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70748 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a retro-style T-shirt or a $5 gift card.
Upcoming blood drives:
Effingham High School
Effingham High School Student Council will host a Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at 1301 W Grove, inside Gym B.
Donors who last gave blood on or before Sept. 3 are eligible to give at this drive.
St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 503 N. Maple, inside the auditorium, Enter through the Pre‑Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital.
Donors who last gave blood on or before Sept. 7 are eligible to give at this drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.