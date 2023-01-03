ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Nov. 21 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card or a Kelly Green T-shirt “Changing the World Together”.
Red Cross
The Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities in January.
Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Jan. 3 — Teutopolis Banquet Hall 210 S. Pearl St. Teutopolis, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 — Illinois State Police (Bleed Blue Champaign) 401 Industrial Ave. Effingham, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24 — Mason Christian Church, 624 North Route 37 Mason, 2-6 p.m.; Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Effingham, 1-5 p.m.
