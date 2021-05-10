The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative. The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 13 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.
Louisville
May 19 — 2–6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
May 26 — 1–6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Effingham
May 18 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 19 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 20 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 22 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 25 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
May 26 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 27 — 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave.; 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
May 29 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 1 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 2 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 3 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1–6 p.m., Workman Sports Complex, 1301 N. Maple St.
June 5 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 7 — Noon–5 p.m., CrossFit Effingham, 1310 S. Banker St.
June 8 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 9 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 10 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 12 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
June 7 — 2–6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Brownstown
June 1 — 1–6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.
Newton
May 23 — 7–11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
June 9 — 1–6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
