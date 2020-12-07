The American Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Clay City

Dec. 18 — 2-6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut

Toledo

Jan. 4 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

Altamont

Dec. 10 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Altamont Masonic Lodge, VFW Banquet Hall, 302 W. Cumberland

Effingham

Dec. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 19 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 21 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave.; 1-6 p.m., Workman Sports Complex, 1301 N. Maple St.

Dec. 22 —12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

Dec. 23 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 South Banker

Dec. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

Dec. 26 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 28 — 2-6 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 812 N. 3rd St.

Dec. 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 30 — Noon-5 p.m., Stanfield Chiropractic, 414 W. Jefferson; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Dec. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Jan. 1 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Jan. 2 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Farina

Dec. 21 — 2-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Saint Elmo

Dec. 17 — 2-6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

Sainte Marie

Dec. 27 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

Herrick

Dec. 30 — 2-6 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road

Sigel

Dec. 28 — 2-7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street

Stewardson

Dec. 31 — 8 a.m.-noon, Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

