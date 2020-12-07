The American Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross Dec. 18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Clay City
Dec. 18 — 2-6 p.m., Clay City High School, 707 South Walnut
Toledo
Jan. 4 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Altamont
Dec. 10 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Altamont Masonic Lodge, VFW Banquet Hall, 302 W. Cumberland
Effingham
Dec. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 17 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 19 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 21 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Equity, 201 W Roadway Ave.; 1-6 p.m., Workman Sports Complex, 1301 N. Maple St.
Dec. 22 —12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Dec. 23 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 2-6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 South Banker
Dec. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Dec. 26 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 28 — 2-6 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 812 N. 3rd St.
Dec. 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 30 — Noon-5 p.m., Stanfield Chiropractic, 414 W. Jefferson; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Dec. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 1 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 2 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Farina
Dec. 21 — 2-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
Dec. 17 — 2-6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40
Sainte Marie
Dec. 27 — 7:30-11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
Herrick
Dec. 30 — 2-6 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road
Sigel
Dec. 28 — 2-7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
Stewardson
Dec. 31 — 8 a.m.-noon, Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
