The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.

Toledo

Nov. 4 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

Altamont

Nov. 4 — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Carriage House Event Center, 8 West Carriage Lane

Dieterich

Nov. 13 — 3-7 p.m., St Aloysius Church, 19812 E. 1000th Ave

Effingham

Oct. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 28 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson

Oct. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Oct. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 11 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

Nov. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Nov. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

Nov. 10 — 1-6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

