The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.
Toledo
Nov. 4 — 2-6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Altamont
Nov. 4 — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Carriage House Event Center, 8 West Carriage Lane
Dieterich
Nov. 13 — 3-7 p.m., St Aloysius Church, 19812 E. 1000th Ave
Effingham
Oct. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 28 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson
Oct. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 31 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 4 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 11 — 2-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Nov. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Nov. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Nov. 10 — 1-6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
