Cromwell Media-Effingham will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 1501 W. Fayette, inside the Community Room.
To donate, contact Luci Englum at 217-235-5624 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71355 to locate the drive. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Effingham Event Center will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife at(800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 21 are eligible to give at this drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds.
A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.