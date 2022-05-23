In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Louisville
June 8 — 1-5 p.m., Louisville Community Building, 350 Erwin Street
Neoga
June 14 — Noon-5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 752 Walnut Ave
Effingham
June 1 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 2 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 4 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 7 — 12:15–6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 11 — 7:45 a.m.–2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
June 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
June 6 — 1-5 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Newton
June 2 — 1-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
June 9 — 1-4:30 p.m., Newton Care Center, 300 S Scott
