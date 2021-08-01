Red Cross
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give through Aug. 15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip for two to the soldout 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
Aug. 12 — 1-6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Greenup
Aug. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Neoga
Aug. 10 — 1-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
Effingham
Aug. 5 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 7 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 11 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 12 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Aug. 14 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Newton
Aug. 5 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Aug. 15 — 7-11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., will host a Community Blood Drive Monday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 14 are eligible to give at this drive.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a long-sleeve quarter zip pullover shirt or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Lowe's, Dunkin Donuts or Walmart.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
