ImpactLife will have the following blood drives.
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at 503 N. Maple, inside the auditorium. Donors should enter through the Pre‑Surgical entrance door of the hospital.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before April 19 are eligible to give at this drive.
Abbott EMS Effingham will host a blood drive Saturday, June 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the donor bus, which will be located at Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave.
To schedule an appointment, call Joseph Thies at joseph.thies@gmr.net or ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.