American Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
Jan. 24 — 1:30-6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Toledo
Jan. 28 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Cumberland Elementary School, 1496 Illinois Route 121
Altamont
Jan. 10 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Altamont Elementary School, 407 South Edwards
Effingham
Jan. 8 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 9 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 11 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 15 – 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 16 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 18 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 19 — 8 a.m.-noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church-Effingham, 901 West Jefferson
Jan. 21 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 22 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave. and 1-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Jan. 23 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 25 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 28 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 29 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Jan. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
Jan. 27 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Newton
Jan. 26 — 8 a.m.-noon, Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Kinmundy
Jan. 14 —2:30-6:30 p.m., South Central Middle School, 503 South Madison
