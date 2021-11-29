HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, 503 N. Maple, will host a Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, inside the auditorium. Enter through the Pre‑Surgical entrance door on the north side of the hospital.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use Group Sponsor Code 70739 to locate drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Oct. 19 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for either a long-sleeve ImpactLife T-shirt or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowes or Walmart.
