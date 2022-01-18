Effingham Event Center
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham, Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter "KCEffingham" to schedule an appointment.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
