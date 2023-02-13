Beecher City will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, at Beecher City Church of Christ, inside the Fellowship Hall.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70755 to locate the drive. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 6 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card (Target, Amazon, Walmart, Olive Garden etc.) or a Kelly Green Changing the World T-Shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.