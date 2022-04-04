Abbott EMS Effingham will host a Community Blood Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 1501 W Fayette Ave, inside Effingham Event Center in the Banquet Hall.
To donate, contact Joseph Thies at 217-781‑4624 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 71291 to locate the drive. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Feb. 21 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 e-gift card and a tree planted in their name to aid in reforestation efforts.
