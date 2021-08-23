Vaccine clinics
The Shelby County Health Department received a supply of Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinics for adults 18 and older has begun and is available from 8 to 11:30 p.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the health department. Call the health department for an appointment time. Janssen Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information contact the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood Drive
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 503 N. Maple St., inside the auditorium.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive.
Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before July 13 are eligible to give at this drive.
ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a long-sleeve quarter-zip athletic pullover or a $10 gift card. Every donor will also be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card.
Children's orthopedic clinic
The Effingham Elks 1016 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, in Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or complains of back, knee, leg or ankle pain or has a back curvature, they can be seen at this clinic.
The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of its ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
